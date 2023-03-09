4 Macau casino operators gained market share in Q4, analysts say

Four Macau casino operators were market share gainers, but Sands China continued to lead the market.

Macau.- A memo from Deutsche Bank Securities has reported that in the fourth quarter of 2022, four casino operators – Galaxy Entertainment, Melco Resorts and Entertainment, MGM China Holdings, and Wynn Macau – gained market share in terms of gross gaming revenue (GGR).

Despite losing market share, Sands China continued to lead the market (24.4 per cent market share). However, the market share rose for Galaxy Entertainment Group (18.3 per cent), Melco Resorts and Entertainment (15.6 per cent), MGM China Holdings (14.7 per cent) and Wynn Macau (12.7 per cent). SJM Holdings‘s market share fell to 14.4 per cent.

Aggregate fourth quarter GGR in Macau was nearly US$1.29bn. Mass GGR share gainers in the fourth quarter were Galaxy Entertainment, Sands China, Wynn Macau, and MGM China. Market-wide mass-table and slot GGR was nearly US$1.16bn, an 86 per cent increase sequentially on Q3’s US$623m.

SJM Holdings and Melco Resorts were the “donor” casinos in terms of mass table and slot GGR, with SJM Holdings’s market share falling from 19.1 per cent to 15.2. Melco Resorts’ share fell from 13.5 to 13.4 per cent.

The VIP GGR share gainers for the quarter were SJM Holdings, Galaxy Entertainment, Melco Resorts, and MGM China. Market-wide VIP table GGR was estimated to be US$129m, a 69.7per cent increase on Q3’s US$76m.

The share of SJM Holdings increased from 4.9 per cent to 7 per cent. Galaxy Entertainment’s share increased from 9.5 per cent to 14.8 per cent, while MGM China’s share increased from 11.1 per cent to 15.0 per cent and Melco Resorts’ VIP GGR market share increased from 22.3 per cent to 34.9 per cent.

