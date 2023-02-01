Macau GGR up 232.6% in January

Macau GGR bounced back to MOP11.6bn (US$1.4bn) in January, rising 232.6 per cent month-on-month.

Macau.- Macau’s gross gaming revenue (GGR) grew 232.6 per cent month-on-month from MOP3.48bn (US$433n) in December to MOP11.6bn in January. Revenue was up 82.5 per cent year-on-year and represents the best monthly performance since January 2020 – before the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to the Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau (DICJ), the rise was the result of the end of mainland China’s and Macau’s ‘zero-covid’ policies at the beginning of the month, which resulted in an increase in tourism, as well as the seven-day Chinese New Year holiday period.

The city received 451,047 visitors during the holiday period between January 21 and 27, according to the Macau Government Tourism Office (MGTO). The number surpassed expectations, representing a three-fold increase from the previous year but was 38 per cent lower than in pre-pandemic 2019.

For full-year 2022, Macau’s casino GGR decreased by 51.4 per cent compared with 2021 to MOP42.19bn (US$5.25bn). That’s just 14 per cent of pre-pandemic 2019 and the lowest yearly figure since 2004.