Macau welcomes 217,816 visitors at the weekend

Sunday marked the first day of the Mid-Autumn Festival holiday break in mainland China.

Macau.- Macau’s Public Security Police have reported that 217,816 people visited Macau at the weekend. Some 92,502 arrive on Saturday (September 14), ahead of the start of the Mid-Autumn Festival holiday in mainland China, which runs until tomorrow. Sunday, the first day of the holiday, saw 125,314 visitor arrivals.

The Border Gate crossing between Macau and Zhuhai, the nearest mainland city in Guangdong province, was the most active with 83,830 arrivals over the weekend. The Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge crossing was the second busiest checkpoint, recording 45,890 arrivals.

The Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) said that it expects Macau to see an average of 100,000 visitors a day during the upcoming Chinese National Day Golden Week. The holiday period will take place from October 1 to 7. Four fireworks displays have been scheduled for October 1 and 7 to attract visitors.

Last year, Macau saw 932,000 tourists during the holiday, averaging 116,000 visitors per day.

Cumulatively, Macau received nearly 19.75 million visitors in the first seven months of the year. The figure was up by 37.1 per cent compared to the same period last year. Macau’s chief executive, Ho Iat Seng, has said that Macau could attract more than 30 million tourists in 2024.