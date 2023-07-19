Macau VIP gaming revenue up 41.9% in Q2

VIP baccarat revenue in Macau accounted for 26 per cent of overall GGR in the second quarter.

Macau.- VIP gaming revenue rose 41.9 per cent sequentially in the second quarter of 2023, according to figures released by the Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau (DICJ). Gross revenue generated from VIP baccarat reached MOP12.16bn (US$1.5bn), accounting for 26 per cent of overall gross gaming revenue in the quarter (MOP45.5bn) and representing 36 per cent of the average quarterly VIP baccarat revenue in 2019, prior to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mass market baccarat recorded a 31 per cent increase when compared to the previous quarter. Non-VIP revenue accounted for 84.8 per cent of the average quarterly revenue recorded in 2019.

In 2019, VIP baccarat revenue was MOP135bn (US$17.7bn), representing 46 per cent of the full-year gross gaming revenue.