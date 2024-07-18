Macau VIP baccarat revenue down 7.4% in Q2

Macau’s VIP baccarat revenue was MOP13.31bn (US$1.66bn).

Macau.- The Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau (DICJ) has reported that VIP baccarat gaming revenue was down 7.4 per cent quarter-on-quarter in the second quarter of the year at MOP13.31bn (US$1.66bn). In year-on-year terms, the figure was up 9.5 per cent.

Revenue from mass-market baccarat was MOP34.6bn (US$4.30bn), 61.3 per cent of all GGR. Slot machine revenue was nearly MOP3.2bn (US$398m), with almost no change from the previous quarter. The number of gaming tables and slot machines remained consistent from April to June, with 6,000 tables and 12,000 slot machines, respectively.

In June, GGR was MOP17.69bn (US$2.20bn), up 16.4 per cent year-on-year but down 12.4 per cent month-on-month. Cumulatively, Macau’s GGR for the half of 2024 was MOP113.8bn (US$14.20bn) of which only 24.3 per cent was generated by VIP baccarat tables.

