Macau tourism sector calls for more flexible labour rules

Maca’s tourism sector needs local and foreign talent to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic, industry leaders say.

Macau.- The road ahead for Macau’s tourism sector was one of the main topics of a discussion among industry experts organised by Macau Business and the Rui Cunha Foundation on Tuesday (June 6). Attendees cited limited manpower as one of the major obstacles hindering the recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic. They called for greater flexibility in regulations.

Luis Heredia, president of the Macau Hotel Association said existing laws and frameworks often hindered the sector’s growth. The opinion was echoed by Vinzenz Rosa de Pauli, president of SKAL International Macau, who stressed the importance of a diverse workforce to deliver quality service.

Pauli said: “We need a wide range of local talent, but also foreign talent to be in our industry to serve our guests.”

Macau’s population has experienced an annual decline of 1.5 per cent, with a decrease in non-local employees cited as a contributing factor. Rehiring former employees who have relocated to other cities poses a challenge for many companies in Macau, as many have settled into their new environments.

The meeting also noted the significance of the Greater Bay Area (GBA) in expanding Macau’s international market. With Macau heavily reliant on tourism and mainland Chinese visitors, the potential of the GBA’s population of over 80 million was highlighted as an opportunity to tap into a larger market. Collaboration among GBA cities to jointly promote their services and products was suggested as a means to attract more international guests.

