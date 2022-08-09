Macau to require Covid-19 tests for those coming from mainland China

The measure will come into force on August 9 and will be for all those travelling by air or sea from mainland China to Macau.

Macau.- Macau’s Health Bureau has announced that from August 9, nucleic acid tests (NATs) will be required upon arrival and again after two days for visitors who arrive directly by air or sea from mainland China.

Those arriving from Zhuhai must hold a negative Covid-19 result issued in the last 48 hours. People flying or sailing from anywhere else on the mainland will need a test certificate issued no more than seven days before departure.

The Macau Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Center said that it adopted the new Covid-19 testing rules in response to “changes in the mainland’s pandemic situation.” On Monday, mainland China reported more than 800 new local cases of Covid-19. More than half of the new cases were on the southern resort island of Hainan.

A week ago, it was reported that anyone wishing to leave Macau for Zhuhai in the neighbouring province of Guangdong is exempt from seven-day quarantine. Since August 6, the quarantine requirement for visitors to Macau has been reduced from ten to seven days for those arriving from Hong Kong, Taiwan or overseas.

Macau could see 20,000 tourists per day by month’s end

The gaming and tourism industries are hoping for a return of visitors. One official said the city could reach an average of about 20,000 tourists a day later this month.

Andy Wu Keng Kuong, president of the Macau Travel Industry Council, told Macau Business: “It is a good start to see that the quarantine requirement between Macau and Zhuhai of Guangdong has been lifted, and we expect the border measures to be further relaxed should Macau continue to report no Covid-19 cases in the community in the coming days.”

The number of visitors to Macau in the first half was down 11.8 per cent from a year ago, to nearly 3.47 million, or about 19,100 travellers per day. That figure is about 17 per cent of pre-pandemic levels.