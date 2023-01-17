Macau: suspicious gaming transaction reports down 11.5% in 2022

Suspicious gaming transactions fell from 1,330 in 2021 to 1,177 in 2022.

53.5 per cent of the total suspicious transactions registered in 2021 were related to the gaming industry.

Macau.- Macau’s Financial Intelligence Office has reported that the number of Suspicious Transaction Report (STRs) filed by casino operators fell by 11.5 per cent year-on-year to 1,177 in full-year 2022.

The total number of suspicious transactions fell from 2,435 to 2,199 with 53.5 per cent of reports coming from gaming operators. The figure represented a reduction of 9.7 per cent compared to 2021.

In 2020, the gaming industry filed 1,215 STRs in Macau, accounting for 54.6 per cent of reports.

Financial and insurance institutions accounted for 765 reports down 3.5 per cent when compared to the previous year. The figure represented 38.8 per cent of all suspicious transactions reported last year.

Reports about other institutions accounted for 257, down 17.6 per cent year-on-year and represented 11.7 per cent of the total.