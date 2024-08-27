Macau Social Welfare Bureau to launch responsible gambling messages

The bureau has seen a rise in the number of people seeking help for gambling issues.

Macau.- The Social Welfare Bureau (IAS) plans to launch responsible gambling messages, especially in tourist areas, amid a rise in cases of gambling issues. The bureau reported that 108 cases were reported in the first half of the year. Some 40 per cent of those seeking help were tourists, with the latest age group those aged 30 to 39,

The bureau said it will work with businesses to raise awareness of gambling help services. It will also hold talks in schools. Parent groups have been formed in junior and primary schools.

Earlier this month, MGM China announced the MGM Financial Education School Tour 2024 – Hero of Egg Waffle. The programme aims to prevent problem gambling and promote financial awareness. It includes interactive sessions and storytelling. MGM also signed a memorandum of understanding with City University of Macau (CityU) to inaugurate a Responsible Gaming Project at Campus.

