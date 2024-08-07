MGM China promotes responsible gambling with educational initiatives

MGM China is promoting responsible gambling at Macau schools.

Macau.- MGM China has announced the MGM Financial Education School Tour 2024 – Hero of Egg Waffle. The programme aims to prevent problem gambling and promote financial awareness. It includes interactive sessions and storytelling.

Tian Han, executive vice president of gaming operations & strategic marketing at MGM, said, “MGM organizes a series of RG promotional activities with different themes for all ages in society. We launched the ‘MGM Financial Education School Tour’ in 2023, presenting a musical drama every year addressing current social issues such as blind box purchases and online game recharging, helping students develop a proper concept of money and values in a fresh and fun way. The school tour visits 20 local primary and secondary schools, helping promote to more than 3000 students in every academic year.”

In addition, MGM has signed a memorandum of understanding with City University of Macau (CityU) to inaugurate a Responsible Gaming Project at Campus. MGM will provide training and lectures. The idea is that trained students will then act as responsible gaming ambassadors.

