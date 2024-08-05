Macau slot machine yield up 26.2% in H1

Macau’s slot machines raked in nearly MOP535,750 a piece in the first half of the year.

Macau.- The Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau has reported that Macau slot-machine gross gaming revenue (GGR) reached nearly MOP6.43bn (US$799.36m) in the first six months of this year. On average, each slot machine generated MOP535,750, up 26.2 per cent year-on-year and up 26.8 per cent when compared to the first half of 2019.

According to GGRAsia, the Macau market had 12,000 slot machines at the end of June compared to 17,638 in the same period in 2019. In August 2022, authorities set the maximum number of gaming tables and slot machines allowed in casinos at 6,000 and 12,000.

The government set the minimum annual gaming revenue expected from each gaming table at MOP7m(US$875,000), and the minimum from each machine at MOP300,000. If concessionaires are unable to meet the minimum revenue requirements, they have to pay the government a premium for the difference between the actual revenue and the required minimum.