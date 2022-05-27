Macau should monitor satellite casino employees’ status, legislator says

According to Ella Lei Cheng I, the government should closely monitor what happens to the employees of satellite casinos during the transition to Macau’s new gaming law.

Macau.- The future of the satellite casinos and their employees continues to raise concerns despite assurances from the government and concessionaires. Legislator Ella Lei Cheng I has called on the government to ensure employees keep their jobs in the transition to new legislation.

The latest draft of Macau’s proposed new gambling legislation was changed to allow satellite casinos to continue operating in the city even if the property on which they are located is not wholly-owned by the gambling franchisee. The change arose due to concerns some satellite casino owners could withdraw from the market, leading to job losses.

However, Ella Lei Cheng I warned that it is necessary to wait for the new law to be promulgated to know what its real impact will be.

A few days ago, SJM Holdings’ executive director Angela Leong On Kei said the casino operator would take care of employees who may be affected by the closure of satellite casinos linked to the company.