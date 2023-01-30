Macau records 451,047 tourist arrivals during Chinese New Year

The figure was down 38 per cent when compared to pre-pandemic 2019.

The average number of tourists was about 64,435 per day.

Macau.- Macau received 451,047 visitors during the seven-day Chinese New Year holiday period between January 21 and 27, according to the Macau Government Tourism Office (MGTO). The number surpassed expectations, representing a three-fold increase from the previous year but was 38 per cent lower than in pre-pandemic 2019.

On January 24, the number of visitors reached a new daily record since the pandemic began, with over 90,000 visitors. Of the 451,047 visitors for the full seven days, 265,000 were from mainland China and 165,000 from Hong Kong. The average hotel occupancy rate was 85.7 per cent, at 92.1 per cent on the third day.

The MGTO stated that these positive figures showed intention to travel to Macau a desire to experience the city. In 2022, the average number of tourists during Chinese New Year was about 15,949 per day.