Macau expects over 100,000 daily visitors for Easter holiday period

Historically, Hong Kong is Macau’s main inbound market during the period.

Macau.- Andy Wu Keng Kuong, the president of the Macau Travel Industry Council, has predicted that Macau’s daily average of visitors could exceed 100,000 in the upcoming Easter holiday period. While Easter is not a public holiday on the Chinese mainland, it holds significance in Macau and neighbouring Hong Kong, which is usually the largest source market during the period.

In 2023, 481,765 visitors arrived in Macau during the Easter season, which included the Chinese festival of Ching Ming and the Easter holidays. According to data from the city’s Public Security Police, the daily average for the six-day period was just over 80,000 visitors.

Macau has been seeing an average of 70,000 to 80,000 visitor arrivals daily, as stated by Ricky Hoi Io Meng, the deputy director of the Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO). However, Hoi noted that arrivals surpassed 100,000 on March 10.

This year, the Easter break in Hong Kong runs from March 29 to April 1. Following Easter comes Ching Ming, a public holiday in Hong Kong, mainland China, and Macau. Ching Ming runs from April 4 to April 6 in China and April 4 alone in Hong Kong.

