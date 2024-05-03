Macau receives 150,862 visitors on second day of Labour Day holiday

The daily average is tracking slightly above the forecast.

Macau.- The Public Security Police has reported that 150,862 visitors arrived in Macau on the second day of the Labour Day Golden Week, which runs until Sunday (May 5). The daily average for the first two days was 136,306, slightly above the 130,000 expected by the Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO).

Morgan Stanley Asia has predicted that the holiday will generate daily gross gaming revenue (GGR) of between MOP800m (US$99.1m) and MOP850m. This would be 73 to 77 per cent of the 2019 level and 5 to 10 per cent below this year’s Chinese New Year between February 10 and 17.