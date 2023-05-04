Macau police urge improve crisis response after casino brawl

Police and the Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau have met with casino operators to discuss security measures.

Macau.- Macau’s six casino operators were summoned to meet with the city’s gaming regulator following a fight at Galaxy Macau. The Judiciary Police released a statement confirming that 13 representatives from the city’s gaming concession holders attended the meeting with Paulo Jorge Moreira Castelo Basaloco from the Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau.

Although the incident at Galaxy was promptly handled by the police, it highlighted the need for improved security arrangements, said Judiciary Police deputy director Sou Sio Keong. During the meeting, Keong emphasised the importance of enhancing crisis and emergency responses.

Basaloco confirmed that the eight people from mainland China involved in the fight have been banned from entering casinos in Macao. The police have since arrested an additional five suspects in connection with the fight, bringing the total to 13. Secretary for Security Wong Sio Chak has said that all of those involved will be prohibited from returning to Macau in the future.