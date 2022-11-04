Macau: package tour resumption delayed due to new Covid-19 cases

New positive Covid-19 cases have been detected in both Macau and Guangdong.

Package tours will not resume this weekend.

Macau.- The long-awaited resumption of package tours from mainland China to Macau will not start this weekend as expected due to new Covid-19 cases both in Macau and the neighbouring Chinese province of Guangdong. The delay was confirmed by Macau Tourist Guide Association president Angelina Wu Wai Fong in an interview with public broadcaster TDM’s Chinese-language radio service.

Macau carried out mass Covid-19 testing this week after a 58-year-old that works at a fish market and lives in Zhuhai, Guangdong, tested positive. The MGM Cotai integrated resort was sealed off for 48 hours after a casino table croupier tested positive.

According to Macau’s Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre, anyone travelling inbound to Macau from several communities in ten Guangdong cities, including Guangzhou and Shenzhen, are required to undergo quarantine in a government-designated facility on arrival.

Wu Wai Fong said she is confident that package tours will resume this month.