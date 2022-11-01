Macau carries out mass Covid-19 testing again

Authorities have decided to test the entire population due to new Covid-19 cases.

Macau.- Mass Covid-19 testing is underway again after new cases in Macau. The process started today (November 1) and will run until 11am tomorrow. The measure was taken after a 58-year-old that works at a fish market and lives in Zhuhai in neighbouring Guangdong tested positive yesterday (October 31).

Ten Covid-19 cases were confirmed between October 26 and October 31. The MGM Cotai integrated resort was sealed off for 48 hours after a casino table croupier tested positive. Some 1,596 people were quarantined at the complex, including staff and hotel guests.

Those who want to travel between Macau and Zhuhai must hold a negative nucleic acid test certificate issued within 24 hours. Travellers to Zhuhai must also submit “an advanced health declaration” to Zhuhai health authorities. They must undergo three tests within three days of arriving in Zhuhai. They must self-monitor their health for three days and avoid going out unless necessary.