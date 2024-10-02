Macau named Best BT-MICE City at the TTG Travel Awards 2024 

The city was awarded for the second year in a row.

Macau.- The Macau Special Administrative Region (SAR) was awarded Best BT-MICE City at the 33rd TTG Travel Awards 2024 ceremony and gala dinner, which was held in Bangkok on September 26. It’s the second time in a row that the city has received.

“Receiving the ‘Best Convention City (Asia)’ award highlights that Macau’s exhibition strength and international platform advantages are constantly being consolidated and enhanced,” the government said.

In the first half of the year, the number of MICE events held in the city was up by 34.5 per cent compared to H1 2022. There were 702 events, 95.6 per cent of pre-Covid-19 levels in 2019 (734).

There were 658 meetings and conferences, 26 exhibitions and 18 incentives. However, there was a 29.1 per cent decrease in the number of participants and attendees at 479,000. Non-gaming spending by visitors reached MOP2.47bn (US$307.7m). Some 37 per cent of events focused on commerce and management. Tourism, information technology, and finance events accounted for 13, 11 and 10.7 per cent respectively.

See also: Macau casinos: MGM China partners with PATA for MICE programme

Macau election: Sam Hou Fai aims to promote “healthy” development of gaming industry

Sam Hou Fai, the only candidate for the position of chief executive (CE) in Macau, shared his policy agenda in front of the city’s Electoral Affairs Commission (EAC). He said the regulation of the gaming industry will be one of his priorities.

During a speech, Hou Fai said: “We will strictly implement a new gaming law to regulate the industry and ensure its healthy, orderly development.” He emphasised the vital role the casino industry plays in the city’s economy, public finances, and employment. However, he warned about the potential risks associated with uncontrolled growth and stated he also wants to prevent and combat illegal activities.

The candidate clarified that this did not mean that there would be any downsizing of the gaming sector.

The former judge is also looking to expand Macau’s tourist appeal to international visitors, especially those from Southeast Asia and South America. To achieve this, he suggested that Macau’s gaming operators should open tourism promotion offices in key markets including Brazil and other Southeast Asian countries.