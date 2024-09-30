Macau casinos: MGM China partners with PATA for MICE programme

They have launched a capacity-building programme for MICE professionals in Macau that attracted nearly 330 participants.

Macau.- MGM China has partnered with the Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA) to introduce a new programme focused on enhancing the capabilities of professionals in Macau’s Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions (MICE) industry. According to the company, the programme is intended to equip current and future professionals with the necessary skills and knowledge “to thrive in an increasingly dynamic landscape.”

The MGM & PATA Forum – The Future of Tourism, Hospitality and MICE was launched on September 24 at MGM COTAI. The opening ceremony was attended by guests including Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes, director of the Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO); Elaine Wong, director of the Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM); Vic Lam, chief of the Division of Tourism, MICE and Commerce of the Economic Development Bureau of Guangdong-Macao In-depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin; Noor Ahmad Hamid, chief executive officer of PATA; and Dr Iwan Dietschi, senior vice president of Hospitality of MGM.

Dietschi said: “The recent recognition of Macau as the ‘Best Convention City in Asia’ for the second consecutive year highlights the city’s world-class MICE infrastructure and ability to deliver exceptional event experiences, and I am confident that through this program co-organised with PATA, MGM will continue to help strengthen Macau’s position as a global leader in the MICE industry.”

Hamid added: “This event is a testament to the power of collaboration. Working alongside MGM and with support from government agencies such as MGTO, IPIM, and the Economic Development Bureau of Guangdong-Macao In-depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin, PATA is committed to equipping industry professionals with the tools and strategies needed to stay competitive. By embracing innovation, sustainability, and excellence, we are positioning ourselves to thrive in the future.”

In 2023, MICE events contributed non-gaming revenue of MOP6.2bn (US$744m), a threefold increase from 2022. The per capita expenditures of conference delegates increased from MOP3,781 in 2019 to MOP4,823 in 2023. Macau aims to host 1,500 MICE events this year.

See also: Macau MICE events up by 34.5% in H1

Earlier this month, Sam Hou Fai, the only candidate for the position of chief executive (CE) in Macau, met with leaders of the city’s six casino concessionaires and urged them to continue promoting an “adequate diversification” of the city’s economy. The former judge has previously said diversification was essential for the city’s development and that despite driving rapid development since 1999, gaming has led to imbalances in the economy and workforce.