Macau mainland Chinese visitor numbers could hit pre-pandemic levels, ATEC says

Macau.- The number of visitors from mainland China to Macau is anticipated to recover to 91-100 per cent of pre-pandemic levels this year, representing a 33.9 per cent year-on-year increase, according to a report by the Asia Tourism Exchange Center (ATEC).

The 2024 Tourism Market Forecast for Hong Kong and Macau suggests the tourism industry in both Special Administrative Regions (SARs) will rise this year fueled by support from mainland authorities, cultural and tourism events and more air routes.

The report highlights the success of promotional campaigns including special offers on air tickets, cross-border transport, hotel accommodations, dining, entertainment and show tickets.

From January to May, Macau received over 14 million visitors. The figure was up by 50 per cent compared to the same period last year. Macau hopes to attract more than 30 million tourists in 2024. The director of the MGTO, Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes has said the government is on track to achieve a target of 2 million overseas visitors.