Macau job market confidence rises, but pandemic effects remain

Macau.- A Macau University of Science and Technology (MUST) survey conducted between March 24 and April 1 has revealed that Macau employees have increased confidence in the job market. Job satisfaction is also on the rise.

However, the survey results revealed that the negative impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on job contentment and stability has yet to be fully eliminated. The survey of 807 full-time employees in Macau, showed an 11.87 per cent increase in the confidence index of the city’s job market, but the index is still 2.5 per cent lower than in the same period in 2019, before the pandemic.

While personal and company confidence have seen slight increases compared to pre-pandemic levels, the overall satisfaction index has dropped by 2.6 per cent compared to 2019. Work quality and job stability saw the most significant declines, decreasing by 4.1 per cent and 11 per cent, respectively. Salary and personal development indexes increased by 4 per cent and 2.6 per cent, respectively.

According to Asian Gaming Brief, the survey researchers recommend that companies focus on providing their employees with more training and learning opportunities to further their professional development. Additionally, analysts suggested management should consider implementing a policy of openness to staff suggestions and rewarding those who provide helpful advice.

