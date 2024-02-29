Macau illegal gaming bill passes first reading

The bill includes measures against online betting and under-the-table wagers.

Macau.- The Law on Combating Illegal Gambling Crimes has passed its initial reading at the Legislative Assembly of Macau. The proposal officially outlaws under-the-table betting, also known as side or multiplier betting.

Other key provisions of the legislation include the authorisation of undercover operations to tackle illicit gambling. While details on the implementation remain scant, Cheong Weng Chon, the secretary for administration and justice, assured lawmakers of meticulous application. The proposed law also aims to address online gambling.

Cheong acknowledged the difficulty of covering every possible offence in the new legislation.

