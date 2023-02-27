Macau hotel occupancy hits 74 per cent in January

The overall occupancy rate was up 25.4 percentage points year-on-year.

Macau.- The Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) has reported that Macau’s average hotel occupancy rate rose by 25.4 percentage points year-on-year to 74 per cent in January. Three-star hotels recorded the highest rate at 79 per cent.

Four-star hotels saw 70.1 per cent occupancy and five-star properties 73.9 per cent. The average room rate rose from MOP832 to MOP1,180, up 41.8 per cent year-over-year, with four-star hotels reporting the highest rise of 81.2 per cent.

Nearly 1.40 million visitors arrived in Macau in January. That’s an increase of 101.3 per cent when compared to last year and 259 per cent on month-on-month terms. The increase was put down to the easing of anti-epidemic measures related to Covid-19 as well as the Chinese New Year holiday period.

During the Chinese New Year holiday, Macau received 451,047 visitor arrivals, with a daily average of 64,435 and the busiest day reaching 90,391. This was the highest number of visitors since early 2020, before the Covid-19 pandemic.

For full-year 2022, Macau recorded 5.70 million visitor arrivals. The number was down 26 per cent year-on-year and the lowest since 1999.