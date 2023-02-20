Macau visitor arrivals up 101.3% in January

The increase in visitor arrivals was attributed to the easing of Covid-19 countermeasures.

Macau has reported nearly 1.40 million visitor arrivals for the month.

Macau.- The Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) has reported that nearly 1.40 million visitors arrived in Macau in January. That’s an increase of 101.3 per cent when compared to last year and 259 per cent on month-on-month terms.

The increase was put down to “to the easing of anti-epidemic measures” related to Covid-19 as well as the Chinese New Year holiday period. The number of visitors from mainland China was up by 54.5 per cent year-on-year at 991,641. Vistors under the Individual Visit Scheme rose by 321.6 per cent to 707,360.

The number of visitors from Hong Kong and Taiwan rose by 704.3 per cent and 139 per cent year-on-year, respectively, to 356,958 and 18,868. In terms of visitor types, overnight visitors increased by 234.5 per cent year-on-year to 816,199, while same-day visitors rose by 29.1 per cent to 581,549.

During the Chinese New Year holiday, Macau received 451,047 visitor arrivals, with a daily average of 64,435 and the busiest day reaching 90,391. This was the highest number of visitors since early 2020, before the Covid-19 pandemic.

For full year 2022, Macau recorded a total of 5.70 million visitor arrivals. The number was down 26 per cent year-on-year and the lowest since 1999.