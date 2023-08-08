Macau GGR reaches US$400m in first six days of August

The daily run rate was MOP533m, similar to July’s figures.

Macau.- Analysts at JP Morgan Securities (Asia Pacific) have reported that market-wide casino gross gaming revenue (GGR) in Macau reached MOP3.2bn (US$400m) in the first six days of August. This translates to a daily run-rate of over MOP533m, slightly below July’s MOP537m.

JP Morgan projects mass-market GGR will reach 90 per cent of pre-Covid-19 levels by October. S&P Global Ratings have anticipated that this year’s mass-market GGR will reach 85 per cent to 90 per cent of the 2019 levels.

According to the ratings agency, the market-wide mass-market revenue in the last quarter has already climbed to 86 per cent of the levels observed in the second quarter of 2019. Additionally, revenue from VIP punters has surged to 35 per cent of pre-pandemic levels, showcasing the sector’s adaptability and potential for further growth.

In July, the city recorded its best monthly performance since January 2020, at the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic. GGR was MOP16.66bn (US$2.07bn), up 9.6 per cent month-on-month and up 4,083 per cent year-on-year.