Macau’s mass-market GGR to reach 85-90% of 2019 levels in 2023 – S&P

Macau’s casino GGR stood at MOP96.80bn (US$12bn) for the first seven months of the year.

S&P Global Ratings expects a complete rebound in Macau by 2024.

Macau.- Analysts at S&P Global Ratings have anticipated that this year’s mass-market GGR to reach 85 per cent to 90 per cent of the 2019 levels and 100 per cent next year. The estimate for this year compares to a previous forecast of between 75 per cent and 85 per cent.

A week ago, JP Morgan Securities (Asia Pacific) said that Macau’s GGR potentially rebounded to “100 per cent plus” of pre-pandemic levels in July, primarily driven by the premium mass gaming segment. Macau’s second-quarter GGR was MOP45.49bn (US$5.66bn), up 31.3 per cent from the first quarter of 2023. This quarterly performance represented 62 per cent of the GGR achieved during the same period in 2019.

Mass GGR reached nearly MOP33.34bn in the second quarter, equaling 86.1 per cent of the comparable period in 2019.