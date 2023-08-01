Macau GGR up 9.6% in July

Macau’s casino GGR stood at MOP96.80bn (US$12bn) for the first seven months of the year.

Macau.- The Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau (DICJ) has reported that Macau’s gross gaming revenue (GGR) was up 9.6 per cent month-on-month from MOP15.21bn (US$1.88bn) to MOP16.66bn (US$2.07bn) in July. The figure was up 4,083 per cent year-on-year.

It was the best monthly performance since January 2020, at the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, when GGR stood at MOP22.13bn. July’s results surpass the MOP15.57bn reported in May

In the first half of the year, Macau had an aggregate of 11.6 million visitor arrivals, according to government data. By the end of the year, authorities expect 24 million tourists. Casino GGR stood at MOP96.80bn (US$12bn) for the first seven months of the year. Moody’s expects Macau GGR to reach 45 per cent of 2019 levels this year at roughly MOP131.6bn (US$16.31bn).