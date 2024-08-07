Macau GGR reaches US$311.3m in first 4 days of August, Citigroup says

Citigroup says daily average gross gaming revenue was MOP625m.

Macau.- Analysts at Citigroup have estimated that Macau’s gross gaming revenue (GGR) for the first four days of August was MOP$2.5bn (US$311.3m) with a run-rate of MOP$625m (US$77.5m) per day. That’s a rise of 7 per cent when compared to the final ten days of July (MOP585m per day).

According to Citigroup, VIP gambling daily volumes were approximately 3-5 per cent lower month-on-month, while mass play volumes were around 2-4 per cent higher. The VIP hold rate appears to be slightly above normal. It has maintained its August casino GGR forecast at MOP20bn (US$2.48bn), 82 per cent of the same month in 2019.

Analysts suggested that visitor volume received a boost from the summer holidays, referencing a briefing by Macau’s Public Security Police, which highlighted a record single-day visitor throughput of 710,000 on Saturday, August 3. Macau’s inbound visitor arrivals for the year-to-date have surpassed 20 million, reaching the milestone two months earlier than in 2023.

Macau’s July casino GGR was MOP18.59bn (US$2.31bn), up 5 per cent month-on-month and 11.6 per cent in year-on-year terms. Compared to the same month in 2019, the figure was down by 24 per cent.