Macau sets new record for daily arrivals and departures

Tourist arrivals in the city so far this year have topped 20 million.

Macau.- The Public Security Police Force has reported that the number of single-day visitors entering and leaving Macau reached a new high of 717,197 on Saturday. It also reported that the number of tourist arrivals this year has exceeded 20 million, reaching this milestone two months earlier than last year.

This translates to an average of 93,000 daily arrivals, representing a 36 per cent increase from last year and almost 83 per cent of 2019 levels.

In the first half of the year, Macau received 16.73 million visitors, up by 43.6 per cent compared to the same period last year. International tourist numbers rose by 146.4 per cent year-on-year to 67.2 per cent of 2019 numbers.

