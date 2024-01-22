Macau GGR per tourist to grow 6% in 2024, analysts say
The Bank of East Asia has forecast that GGR will reach nearly 80 per cent of 2019 levels.
Macau.- The Bank of East Asia (BEA) has issued a report forecasting 6 per cent growth in Macau’s GGR per tourist in 2024. This projection is in line with mainland Chinese disposable income growth of 6.3 per cent year-on-year in the first three quarters of last year.
According to research from East Asia Securities, as China’s economy stabilises, Macau’s gaming revenue is expected to experience a further recovery. It anticipates a rebound in Macau’s inbound visitor arrivals to around 86 per cent of the 2019 levels, equivalent to nearly 34 million visitors and GGR at nearly 80 per cent of 2019 levels.
In this article:Macau casinos