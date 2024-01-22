Macau GGR per tourist to grow 6% in 2024, analysts say

The Bank of East Asia has forecast that GGR will reach nearly 80 per cent of 2019 levels.

Macau.- The Bank of East Asia (BEA) has issued a report forecasting 6 per cent growth in Macau’s GGR per tourist in 2024. This projection is in line with mainland Chinese disposable income growth of 6.3 per cent year-on-year in the first three quarters of last year.