Chinese lottery sales dip in January

Sales reached CNY48.51bn (US$6.70bn).

China.- The Ministry of Finance has reported that lottery ticket sales were CNY48.51bn (US$6.70bn) in January. That’s a fall of 15.7 per cent in year-on-year terms and 18.6 per cent sequentially. Welfare Lottery sales were CNY17.2bn (US$2.38bn), down 12.4 per cent year-on-year, while sports lottery sales amounted to CNY31.2bn (US$4.31bn), down 17.4 per cent. The decline was mainly attributed to the closure of the lottery market during the Spring Festival holiday.

The sale of lottery numbers reached CNY13.4bn (US$1.85bn), down 18.7 per cent year-on-year. Sales of lottery guessing reached CNY20.6bn (US$2.85bn), down 11.1 per cent and instant sales were CNY11.2bn (US$1.55bn) down 19.7 per cent. Keno sales were CNY3bn (US$414.6m), down 16.2 per cent.

Sales of lottery numbers, guessing, instant lottery tickets and Keno lottery tickets accounted for 27.8 per cent, 42.6 per cent, 23.2 per cent and 6.4 per cent of lottery sales respectively. Sales decreased in all provinces except Hainan and Chongqing. Guangdong, Jiangsu, Zhejiang and Shandong saw the largest decreases, down CNY1.31bn (US$181.1m), CNY680m (US$94m), CNY670m (US$92.6m) and CNY640m (US$88.5m) respectively.

In 2024, lottery ticket sales reached CNY623.49bn (US$86.96bn). That’s a rise of 7.6 per cent in year-on-year terms. Welfare Lottery sales were CNY207.96bn (US$29bn), up 7 per cent year-on-year, while sports lottery sales amounted to CNY415.53bn (US$57.96bn), up 7.9 per cent.

The sale of lottery numbers reached CNY178.871bn (US$24.95bn), up 1.2 per cent year-on-year. Sales of lottery guessing reached CNY286.810bn (US$40.00bn), up 16.4.1 per cent, and instant sales were CNY116.057bn (US$16.19bn), down 2.5 per cent. Keno sales were CNY41.747bn (US$5.82bn), up 11.6 per cent. Lottery sales increased in all provinces except Hubei. Zhejiang, Hunan, Guangdong and Anhui saw the largest increases.