Wakayama governor still interested in hosting Japanese casino IR

Shuhei Kishimoto says an integrated resort with a casino could bring positive economic benefits.

Japan.- Wakayama governor Shuhei Kishimoto has said that the prefecture would consider bidding to host an integrated resort (IR) with a casino if Japan opens a new round of applications. According to GGRAsia, Kishimoto continues to see potential economic benefits.

Wakayama was initially one of the bidders for Japan’s first round of casino licences but it withdrew its proposal after the prefectural assembly voted against the area development plan in 2022. While the national government has yet to announce a second round of applications, Kishimoto said the prefectural government is gathering information on potential opportunities.

In November, the Japan Tourism Agency sent a questionnaire to the prefecture to sound out its interest in future IR proposals. Nagasaki prefecture, which submitted a bid during the first round of bids but did not receive approval, also received one.

The only IR project approved in Japan so far is MGM Osaka on Yumeshima island. The development of the IR is a joint venture between the Orix Group, MGM Resorts International and several smaller-scale Japanese investors. Construction for Phase I is due to begin at the end of April and an opening is expected in autumn 2030.

The IR is expected to cost JPY1.27tn (US$ 8.9bn) and is anticipated to generate annual revenue of JPY520bn, of which about 80 per cent is expected to come from the casino. It will also include hotels, shopping areas, convention areas and facilities. Plans for Phase II are being discussed, with possible additions such as a motor racing track, arena, hotel, and entertainment options.