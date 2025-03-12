Gambling losses amount to US$960 per adult in Australia, study finds

The report found that annual gambling losses for 2022-23 stood at AU$31.5bn (US$19.8bn).

Australia.- A report by Equity Economics for the Alliance for Gambling Reform and Wesley Mission has found that gambling losses continue to grow in Australia. The research found that annual gambling losses for 2022-23 amounted to AU$1,527 (US$960) per adult, while total gambling losses stood at AU$31.5bn (US$19.8bn).

The groups noted that the figure is more than what governments spend on aged care (AU$28.3bn) and the National Disability Insurance Scheme (AU$35.2bn). They said gambling rose despite a rise in the costs of essential goods and services and a decline in real wages.

According to Equity Economics, although wages have declined 5.7 per cent in real terms since June 2019, real gambling expenditure has risen by 6.8 per cent. This occurred in every state and territory.

Real gambling expenditure vs. real wages, by state, 2019-2023 (growth rates).

Between June 2019 and June 2023, inflation across all goods and services rose by 16 per cent, but gambling losses increased by 23 per cent (and up to 25 per cent per gambling adult.

Gambling losses versus rising inflation, Australia, 2019-2023.

Researchers said: “Now, more than ever is the time for governments to act to reduce the devastating impact of gambling losses on households. Australians have the highest gambling losses in the world… and the most ineffective regulation to reduce harm.

“This is not a case of governments not knowing what to do – the evidence is clear. Inquiry after inquiry has recommended evidence-based regulatory reforms to reduce the availability of gambling, reduce losses for those that do gamble, and to stem the inculturation of children to gambling and predatory industry practices.”

The Alliance for Gambling Reform and Wesley Mission urged the government to implement all 31 recommendations from the Murphy Inquiry, including a ban on gambling ads, the prohibition of gambling inducements and the introduction of a levy on gambling to fund harm reduction programmes.

They asked the government to create a national regulator and national gambling ombudsman, to enforce the closure of gambling machines between midnight and 10 am and to introduce mandatory cashless gaming.

New South Wales drops plan to remove 9,500 gaming machines

The New South Wales (NSW) minister for aboriginal affairs and treaty, gaming and racing David Harris has confirmed that the government has dropped its plan to phase out 9,500 gaming machines. The change in position followed recommendations from an independent panel on gambling policy, which included representatives from Clubs NSW and the Australian Hotels Association, as well as stakeholders in harm minimisation. The panel’s report indicated that a buyback scheme would be expensive and suggested it should be voluntary if pursued.

During a parliamentary hearing, Harris said: “What we found is, it’s not the number of machines that’s the issue, it’s the intensity of play. The State could pay AU$60m (US$37.2m) to remove those machines and make no difference other than take AU$60m out of the budget that could’ve been spent on harm minimisation.”