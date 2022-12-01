Macau GGR down 23% in November

Macau’s gross gaming revenue slipped to MOP2.99bn (US$375.7m).

Macau.- Macau’s GGR declined 23 per cent month-on-month from MOP3.90bn (US$482.3m) to MOP2.99bn (US$375.7m) in November. The result was down 55.6 per cent when compared to a year earlier and down 87 per cent when compared to pre-pandemic levels.

Macau’s GGR for the first eleven months of 2022 combined stands at MOP38.7bn, down 50.9 per cent year-on-year.

And the city is again on the alert for new cases of Covid-19. The city’s Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre has ordered all residents to take rapid antigen tests until tomorrow (December 3). Earlier this week, authorities ordered casino dealers, security and cleaners to undergo nucleic acid and rapid antigen testing every four days.

In October, Liang Wannian, a senior official of the National Health Commission’s Covid-19 response team, suggested that China’s zero Covid-19 policy could continue beyond the first quarter of next year.