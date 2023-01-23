Macau: GGR continues to rise after lifting of restrictions

Macau’s weekly average gross gaming revenue nearly tripled in the first weeks of the year.

Macau.- Deutsche Bank analysts Carlo Santarelli and Steven Pizella have reported that Macau’s average weekly gross gaming revenue (GGR) has nearly tripled since Covid-19 restrictions were lifted. GGR has risen from MOP114m (US$14.1m) at the end of 2022 to MOP263m by January 9 and MOP314m by January 15.

The investment bank has forecast that Macau’s mass market will reach around 85 per cent of 2019 levels by next year at US$16.6bn, more than half of this year’s full GGR forecast of US$26bn. It expects the VIP market to grow by US$8.1bn.

For full-year 2022, Macau’s casino GGR decreased by 51.4 per cent compared with 2021, falling to MOP42.19bn (US$5.25bn). That’s just 14 per cent of pre-pandemic 2019 and the lowest yearly figure since 2004.