Macau GDP rises 15.7% in H1

Exports of gaming services rose by 39.9 per cent.

Macau.- The Macau Statistics and Census Service has reported that gross domestic product (GDP) for the first half of the year was MOP204.27bn (US$25.4bn), up 15.7 per cent year-on-year. It was the first time since the first half of 2019 that interim current-prices GDP surpassed MOP200bn. During the first six months of 2019, the figure was MOP220.14bn.

Exports of services, including casino gaming services, made up 81.8 per cent (MOP167.03bn). The last time such exports accounted for a higher percentage was in the first quarter of 2019. Exports of gaming services and other tourism services increased by 39.9 per cent and 2.8 per cent, respectively, and exceeded levels in the same period in 2019 by over 20 per cent.

Cumulatively, Macau’s GGR for the first seven months of 2024 was MOP132.34bn (US$16.44bn), up 36.7 per cent year-on-year but 24 per cent below the same period in 2019. Taxes from gambling made up 83.9 per cent of the Macau government’s total revenue.