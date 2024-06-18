Macau gaming tax revenue up 78.2% in first 5 months of the year

The government collected MOP37bn (US$4.6bn).

Macau.- The Financial Services Bureau has reported that Macau collected MOP37bn (US$4.6bn) in taxes from casino operations in the first five months of the year. The figure was up 78.2 per cent when compared to the same period last year. In May, the Macau government collected MOP7.15bn (US$889m), down 9.9 per cent when compared to April but up 25.4 per cent in year-on-year terms.

Macau’s GGR for the first five months of 2024 was MOP$96.06bn (US$11.9bn), up 47.9 per cent year-on-year. GGR for May was MOP20.19bn (US$2.51bn), the city’s best monthly performance since borders reopened after the Covid-19 pandemic in January 2023.

According to the 2024 budget plan, the government aims for MOP83.61bn (US$10.4bn) in gaming tax this year. The first five months’ take represents 44.3 per cent of that.

Total government revenue for the first five months of this year amounted to MOP43.6bn (US$5.42bn), a 72.3 per cent year-on-year increase. Gaming tax contributed 84.9 per cent.

