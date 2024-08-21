Macau gaming industry workforce grows 1.6%

There are currently 52,518 people working in the gaming sector.

Macau.- The Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) has reported that the number of employees at gaming companies in Macau was up by 1.6 per cent in the second quarter of the year to 52,518. The number of croupiers declined by 0.9 per cent to 23,467. Job vacancies rose 3.4 times to 498.

The average monthly salary for casino employees in June stood at MOP26,750 (US$3,346), up 8.2 per cent in year-on-year terms. Dealers experienced wage growth of 6.5 per cent, with average earnings climbing to MOP21,660 (US$2,715), partly due to an increase in working hours.

Macau’s gross gaming revenue (GGR) for the first seven months of 2024 was MOP132.34bn (US$16.44bn), up 36.7 per cent year-on-year but 24 per cent below the same period in 2019. The figure is 61 per cent of the government’s full-year forecast for 2024.

