Citigroup notes 35% rise in Macau premium wagers in August

In its August survey, Citigroup reported premium mass wagers totalling HK$12.8m.

Macau.- Citigroup’s monthly survey has reported premium mass wagers of HK$12.8m (US$1.64m), up 35 per cent from a year ago and up 4.9 per cent sequentially. Some 655 premium-mass players were seen in August’s survey, a rise of 40 per cent sequentially.

Analysts George Choi and Ryan Cheung said the wager per player was down 7 per cent at HK$19,606 (US$2,517) following the normal seasonal trend. The survey observed 25 whales (players with bets of HK$100,000 per hand or more). Eight were customers of Galaxy Entertainment. The highest per-hand wager observed was HK$600,000 (US$77,006) at the Dragon Palace of Melco’s City of Dreams.

The survey indicated that Galaxy Entertainment held 29 per cent of the market-wide premium mass bets compared to an estimated 25 per cent in the previous month. It noted 225 smart tables on the grind mass floor of the Venetian Macao, operated by Sands China. The high-limit area of the casino now accommodates 28 smart tables. Studio City, owned by Melco Resorts, now has 30 new smart tables in its grind mass area. It expects to have 215 smart tables by the end of October.