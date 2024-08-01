Macau GGR up 11.6% year-on-year in July

Gross gaming revenue was up 5 per cent when compared to June.

Macau.- The Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau has reported that Macau’s gross gaming revenue (GGR) for July was MOP18.59bn (US$2.31bn). That’s an increase of 5 per cent month-on-month and 11.6 per cent in year-on-year terms. Compared to the same month in 2019, the figure was down by 24 per cent.

While July’s results were strong, they fell short of the record MOP20.19bn (US$2.51bn) recorded in May, which saw the best monthly performance since January 2023, when borders reopened after the Covid-19 pandemic. Cumulatively, Macau’s GGR for the first seven months of 2024 was MOP132.34bn (US$16.44bn), up 36.7 per cent year-on-year but 24 per cent below the same period in 2019.

Seaport Research Partners has forecast that Macau’s GGR will grow by 26 per cent year-on-year in 2024 and by 10 per cent in 2025 while CreditSights, a division of the Fitch Group, has predicted that Macau’s GGR will reach around US$28bn this year, representing a 24 per cent year-over-year increase and 75-80 per cent of 2019 levels.