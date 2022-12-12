Macau ends remaining Covid-19 countermeasures in casinos

Macau’s health authorities have ended capacity limitations and entry restrictions at casinos.

Macau.- Macau casinos will no longer have any restrictions related to Covid-19. Health authorities said the rules introduced in February 2020 and updated in October last year have been terminated.

The rules, designed to avoid crowds, included limiting the number of guests and staff to 50 per cent of capacity, limiting the number of gaming tables and the number of seats per gaming table and per slot machine and a minimum distance of 1 metre (3.3 feet) between players.

Other requirements included mandatory temperature checks for guests and staff at venue entrances and an obligation to wear face masks.

Elsie Ao Ieong U, Macau’s secretary for social affairs and culture had previously said the city is undergoing a ‘gradual opening up’ to emerge from China’s Zero-Covid policy.

From today (December 12), people only need to present their Macau-issued electronic health codes at government departments, medical institutions, social service institutions, non-tertiary schools and education institutions. Table game dealers, as well as the security guards and cleaners who work at each casino, are still required to undergo regular testing.

Elsie Ao Ieong U has warned that up to 80 per cent of the population could get Covid-19 after the countermeasures are eased. Authorities indicated that they have prepared 600 hospital beds, 6,000 isolation treatment beds, 106 doctors and 89 nurses trained in treating Covid-19 cases and 139 ventilators to handle the situation.

Anyone not entering from China will still be required to quarantine. However, the 5+3 policy indicates that after five days of quarantine, the person’s health code will turn yellow instead of red, which means they can enter more places.