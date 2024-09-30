Macau election: Sam Hou Fai aims to promote “healthy” development of gaming industry

The candidate for chief executive said he will implement a new gaming law to regulate the industry and ensure its healthy development.

Macau.- Sam Hou Fai, the only candidate for the position of chief executive (CE) in Macau, has shared his policy agenda in front of the city’s Electoral Affairs Commission (EAC). He said the regulation of the gaming industry will be one of his priorities.

During a speech, Hou Fai said: “We will strictly implement a new gaming law to regulate the industry and ensure its healthy, orderly development.” He emphasised the vital role the casino industry plays in the city’s economy, public finances, and employment. However, he warned about the potential risks associated with uncontrolled growth and stated he also wants to prevent and combat illegal activities.

The candidate clarified that this did not mean that there would be any downsizing of the gaming sector.

On September 12, Hou Fai met with leaders of the city’s six casino concessionaires. Discussions revolved around the status of the industry and strategies to transform Macau into a global tourism and leisure hub. During the meeting, he also urged casino operators to continue promoting an “adequate diversification” of the city’s economy.

The former judge is also looking to expand Macau’s tourist appeal to international visitors, especially those from Southeast Asia and South America. To achieve this, he suggested that Macau’s gaming operators should open tourism promotion offices in key markets including Brazil and other Southeast Asian countries.

The election for chief executive will be held on October 13, with the next CE to take office on December 19.

