Tourism in Macau: visitor arrivals up 13% in August

Some 3.65 million people visited Macau in August.

Macau.- The Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) has reported that 3,651,731 people visited Macau in August. The figure was up 13 per cent in year-on-year terms and up 20.9 per cent when compared to the previous month. It was up 0.8 per cent compared to the pre-pandemic figure from 2019.

Same-day visitors (2.04 million) rose by 23.4 per cent year-on-year and overnight visitors (1.61 million) by 2.7 per cent. The average length of stay shortened by 0.1 days in year-on-year terms to 1.1 days, with that of overnight visitors rising by 0.1 days to 2.3 days.

Mainland Chinese tourists accounted for the majority of arrivals at 92,752,322. That’s a rise of 18.5 per cent year-on-year. When compared to 2019 levels, the figure was up 4 per cent. Visitors from Hong Kong reached 663,449, over 99 per cent of 2019 levels but down 6.8 per cent year-on-year.

International visitor arrivals reached 162,331, over 74 per cent of 2019 levels. In year-on-year terms, the figure was up 25.5 per cent. South Korea made up the biggest share, followed by the Philippines.

Macau received 23 million visitors in the first eight months of the year. That’s an increase of 30 per cent when compared to last year and represents 84 per cent of the 2019 level.

Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes, the director of Macau’s Government Tourism Office (MGTO), has said she is confident Macau will reach 34 million visits this year, about 6 million more than in 2023.