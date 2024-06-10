Macau Dragon Boat Festival sees 259,308 tourist arrivals in first two days

Numbers have exceeded estimates.

Macau.- Preliminary data released by Macau’s Public Security Police show 259,308 tourists arrived in Macau over the first two days of this year’s Dragon Boat Festival (June 8 to June 10). Some 138,413 visitors entered the city on Sunday and 120,895 on Saturday for an average of 129,654 per day, exceeding the estimates of industry representatives.

Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes, the director of the Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) has said she is confident Macau will reach its goal of 33 million visitors this year. She expects the number of non-Chinese visitors to Macau to return to pre-pandemic levels next year.

Last year, Macau received 28.23 million visitors, 71 per cent of the 2019 pre-pandemic levels (39.4 million).