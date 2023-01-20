Macau court denies a request to extend Alvin Chau’s appeal period

A request was made by lawyers representing Alvin Chau Cheok Wa. The defendant has only 20 days to appeal the sentence.

Macau.- In order to gain some time to prepare an appropiate defense, lawyers representing Alvin Chau Cheok Wa, the former CEO of Suncity (now LET Group Holdings Ltd) asked a Macau court to extend the period to appeal his sentence.

However, public broadcaster TDM reported the court denied the petition thus the defendant only has 20 days to appeal the sentence before the Court of Second Instance.

Earlier this week, the Macau Court of First Instance, chaired by Judge Lou Ieng Ha, sentenced Alvin Chau Cheok Wa to 18 years in prison.

Chau, together with other 20 people, was indicted for allegedly leading a criminal group, providing illegal gambling at licenced establishments and making illegal online and proxy bets.

According to the judge, the charges with which he was accused were proven during the trial. However, he was not convicted of money laundering.

The legal counsels of the local units of Wynn Macau Ltd, MGM China Holdings, SJM Holdings Ltd, Sands China Ltd and Galaxy Entertainment Group have asked the court to award them damages due to lost earnings as a result of Chau’s alleged operations.