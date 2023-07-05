Macau casinos to receive appeals to support cultural and sports projects

The government has established a referral mechanism to promote economic diversification.

Macau.- The government has announced the establishment of a referral mechanism, encouraging associations, companies, and professionals involved in cultural and sporting activities to submit project proposals for evaluation to receive support from gaming operators.

The Cultural Affairs Bureau or the Sports Bureau will refer proposals to gaming companies, who will assess the projects and determine the level of support to be provided based on their objectives. The government has expressed hope that the initiative will facilitate increased collaboration between sectors and various social resources and promote economic diversification.

By encouraging gaming operators to engage in cultural and sports projects, the authorities aim to enhance the development and accessibility of these sectors. The collaboration is expected to open up new opportunities and channels for resource allocation.

Macau’s gaming industry, which accounts for over 80 per cent of its revenue, was hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic. As a result, the government has been seeking to reduce its dependence on gaming revenue by promoting the growth of other sectors.

Under new concessions, the city’s six gaming operators have pledged to invest US$15.2bn in non-gaming projects over the next few years.