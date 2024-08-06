Macau casino supervisor arrested over alleged chip theft

Some MOP410,014 in casino chips were stolen at a casino in the ZAPE district.

Macau.- The Judiciary Police (PJ) have arrested a woman in connection with the alleged theft of MOP410,014 (US$51,402) worth of casino chips from a casino located in the ZAPE district. The woman reportedly worked as a casino floor supervisor and had stolen chips from a roulette table on at least four occasions while on duty.

The casino’s management suspected that she stole three HK$100,000 chips on June 1, 3 and July 21. She allegedly hid the chips around her waist and took them home after her shifts. Last weekend, surveillance cameras reportedly caught her stealing HK$100,000 worth of chips from the roulette table. Police claim to have found adhesive tapes on her palms.

