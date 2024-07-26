Macau casino regulator discovers unlicensed junket operation

The DICJ warns it will seek to bar those who breach regulations.

Macau.- The Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau (DICJ) has issued a warning after uncovering unlicensed junket activities during a series of inspections. In a WeChat post on Wednesday (July 24), the regulator said it would implement preventive measures to bar those suspected of participating in such activities from entering casinos.

The bill on casino credit and junket contracts (the Legal Regime of Credit Concession for Gambling in Casinos), scheduled to take effect on August 1, mandates a ceiling on the number of junkets that each of the city’s six casino operators can engage with. The limit varies for each operator and is determined by the city’s Secretary for Economy and Finance.

Junket operators can only partner with a single gaming concessionaire. While they can earn a capped commission of 1.25 per cent on rolling chip turnover for their gaming promotion services, the law forbids them from sharing casino revenue with the gaming concessionaires they work with. A cap of 50 junket companies will be maintained in 2025. There is also a cap of 250 agents, known as collaborators, permitted to operate next year.