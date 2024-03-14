Macau casino hotel THE 13 up for sale

Facing bankruptcy, THE 13 is up for sale for HK$2.4bn.

Macau.- THE 13 hotel has been put up for sale for HK$2.4bn (US$310m) with bidding to run until early April. Situated in Coloane, the hotel’s management reportedly hopes to recommence operations, with an application having been made to renew the venue’s licence.

The hotel has already been granted a one-year extension, during which it is undergoing repairs and maintenance to prepare for a potential relaunch. The parent company, South Shore Holdings announced insolvency in October 2021 after a lender demanded repayment of outstanding loans and interest. It was was delisted from the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in February of 2022.

